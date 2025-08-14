Entertainment
NYT Strands Puzzle Reveals Today’s Theme and Hints
LOS ANGELES, CA — The New York Times has released its daily Strands puzzle, providing players with new challenges. Today’s theme focuses on the phrase ‘Honest-to-goodness.’ Players are tasked with identifying words related to sincerity and authenticity.
The puzzle requires participants to find all the words fitting the theme, including a spangram that connects two sides of the grid. This spangram, revealed to be ‘BONAFIDE,’ crosses the grid and is a central word in today’s challenge.
According to contributors, Strands offers a fresh twist on classic word games. Each day, players explore different themes and uncover words in the provided grid. Today’s hints suggest looking for words that align with authenticity, with clues such as ‘Not fake’ and ‘Sincere, verifiable.’
As a fun-filled experience, Strands challenges even the most seasoned word game enthusiasts. Many users reported the puzzle was tricky, especially with longer words hiding in plain sight. Common words like ‘LEGIT’ and ‘GENUINE’ added to the challenge, pushing players to dig deeper for answers.
For those struggling, several guides and hints are available online. Players are encouraged to join in the fun and see how well they perform in discovering today’s keywords.
“It’s always exciting to solve these puzzles,” said one enthusiastic player. “It’s like a daily brain workout,” they added.
