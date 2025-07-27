Oak Bluffs Select Board Takes Steps Against Underage Drinking

OAK BLUFFS, Mass. — The Oak Bluffs select board is urging the owner of the Loft nightclub to enhance security measures following incidents of underage patrons entering the establishment. During a board meeting on Tuesday, officials discussed two recent cases where minors accessed the Loft, raising concerns about underage drinking enforcement.

J.B. Blau, the owner of the Loft, expressed disappointment over the situation and stated that he was unaware of how the minors entered the club. The incidents occurred on July 11 and July 13, though it remains uncertain if the individuals used fake IDs or consumed alcohol. “We try to run as tight a ship as we can with technology, and we got beat,” Blau told the board.

The discussion on addressing underage drinking follows previous complaints about service violations at the Loft. Although the board aimed to respond to such situations promptly, the town only acted three months later. Blau, who hired attorney Robert Moriarty for an internal investigation, revealed that the nightclub employs an ID scanner but believes the recent incidents may have occurred due to the doorman’s oversight, as he was suspended and unfamiliar with the minors.

Deborah Potter, Oak Bluffs town administrator, highlighted a concerning pattern, noting that at least one minor had frequently visited the Loft before. The select board emphasized the need for surveillance cameras, as evidence gaps could lead to stricter consequences in the future. Board Chair Dion Alley warned members that further incidents could result in license suspensions if security inadequacies continue.

“It’s not gonna be just a one-way street,” Alley said, indicating that potential penalties could also extend to underage individuals found with fake IDs. Blau confirmed his commitment to keeping minors out of the club, stating, “We don’t want minors at all. They do us no good.”

In a separate development, Oak Bluffs is set to initiate a bidding process for repairs on its North and South jetties. The project aims to replace the weathered stones and address safety concerns, with public bids available on July 30 and contract awards anticipated by September 12. The estimated cost for the jetties’ replacement is $6.2 million, with work expected to begin after the Steamship Authority closes its operations for the season.