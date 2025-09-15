Business
Oak Ridge to Build $1.68 Billion Nuclear Fuel Facility
Oak Ridge, Tennessee – A $1.68 billion project announced this week aims to create more than 800 jobs in the nuclear energy sector. The advanced nuclear technology company, Oklo, revealed plans to design, build, and operate the “first privately funded fuel recycling facility” in the state.
Once completed, Oklo’s new facility will recycle used nuclear fuel, providing a pathway to manage the 94,000 metric tons produced by America’s light water reactor fleet over the past 60 years. This inventory represents an energy resource equivalent to 1.3 trillion barrels of oil, enough to supply power to the United States for over 150 years.
The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is collaborating with Oklo to explore opportunities that advance next-generation nuclear power and innovative fuel recycling. “This announcement reinforces the region’s role as a hub for energy innovation and economic growth,” TVA stated in a press release.
On Thursday, U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann, R-Ooltewah, was joined by U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty in Oak Ridge to celebrate the announcement, highlighting bipartisan support for the project.
Further details on the project will be made available as plans continue to unfold.
Recent Posts
- Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn Reunite for Xfinity Commercials
- Square Enix Unveils Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Release Date
- Southern California Faces Thunderstorms and High Temperatures This Week
- Blake Treinen Honors Charlie Kirk During Game Amid Controversy
- iOS 26 Brings 3D Effect to Lock Screen Wallpaper
- Jennifer Affleck Denies Close Ties to Ben Affleck Amid Family Speculations
- American Express Announces Platinum Card Updates Set for September 18, 2025
- Diamondbacks Crush Giants 8-1 in Key Win
- Niko Nicotera Joins Mayor of Kingstown for Season 4
- Phillies and Dodgers Clash as Playoff Positioning Heats Up
- Casper Ruud Prepares for Laver Cup at Chase Center
- Keke Palmer and Sean Evans Share a Kiss on Hot Ones
- San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio Faces Recall Election Results Tonight
- Fall TV Season Arrives with New Episodes and Fan Expectations
- Brandi Carlile Returns Home with New Album ‘Returning To Myself’
- Randi Weingarten Discusses Threats Against Education In New Book
- Diamondbacks Face Giants in Crucial Matchup Wednesday
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Homegrown Talent to Long-Term Contracts
- Edie Falco Returns as Nurse Jackie in Long-Awaited Sequel Series
- Phillies and Dodgers Clash Amid High Stakes for Playoff Positioning