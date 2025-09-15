Oak Ridge to Build $1.68 Billion Nuclear Fuel Facility

Oak Ridge, Tennessee – A $1.68 billion project announced this week aims to create more than 800 jobs in the nuclear energy sector. The advanced nuclear technology company, Oklo, revealed plans to design, build, and operate the “first privately funded fuel recycling facility” in the state.

Once completed, Oklo’s new facility will recycle used nuclear fuel, providing a pathway to manage the 94,000 metric tons produced by America’s light water reactor fleet over the past 60 years. This inventory represents an energy resource equivalent to 1.3 trillion barrels of oil, enough to supply power to the United States for over 150 years.

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is collaborating with Oklo to explore opportunities that advance next-generation nuclear power and innovative fuel recycling. “This announcement reinforces the region’s role as a hub for energy innovation and economic growth,” TVA stated in a press release.

On Thursday, U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann, R-Ooltewah, was joined by U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty in Oak Ridge to celebrate the announcement, highlighting bipartisan support for the project.

Further details on the project will be made available as plans continue to unfold.