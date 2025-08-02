Oakland County Chairman Consults for Sheetz Amid Controversy

Royal Oak, Michigan — Dave Woodward, the chairman of the Oakland County Board of Commissioners, has been working as a paid consultant for Sheetz, a gas station chain, for the past 18 months. His role has drawn criticism amid concerns of a potential conflict of interest as Sheetz seeks to expand in Michigan.

Woodward, a Democrat who represents Royal Oak, maintains that there is no conflict, stating that the Oakland County Board has not voted on matters concerning Sheetz. He explained that zoning decisions for gas stations are made by local city councils and planning commissions, not the county board. “There absolutely is no conflict of interest,” he said Wednesday. “A number of commissioners have jobs outside the commission.”

Critics, however, question whether Woodward’s role influences his decisions as a county commissioner. Charles Semchena, a former Royal Oak city attorney, argued that Woodward’s consulting work compromises his ability to represent constituents. This claim resurfaces following a recent approval by the Royal Oak City Commission to permit a Sheetz location at 14 Mile Road and Coolidge Highway, despite opposition from residents and local businesses.

<p“Royal Oak residents were objecting to the approval for Sheetz. At the same time, it appears he's been lobbying to get Sheetz approved,” Semchena said, expressing concerns about Woodward prioritizing Sheetz’s interests over those of his constituents.

Sheetz, which currently operates in six states, plans an aggressive expansion in Michigan, aiming to establish 50 to 60 locations. The company has faced opposition in other cities like Farmington Hills and Taylor, where residents cite issues related to traffic and neighborhood aesthetics.

In addition to the Sheetz development, Royal Oak’s planning commission recently delayed a decision on a proposed Kroger store with a gas station in the same area. Semchena suggested that Woodward’s consulting work for Sheetz gives the company an unfair advantage in local politics.

In response to the ongoing controversy, some Oakland County commissioners are advocating for increased financial transparency, proposing a resolution requiring commissioners to disclose outside earnings above a set threshold. Commissioner Charlie Cavell expressed concerns about Woodward’s dual role, stating that it creates confusion over whether he is acting as chairman or as a lobbyist for Sheetz.

Woodward dismissed these claims, stating that his colleagues are using accusations as a distraction. “They are throwing barbs because they have nothing else to talk about,” Woodward remarked.