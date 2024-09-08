Oasis Announces Private Ballot for Extra Wembley Stadium Concert Dates

Oasis has confirmed that a private ballot will be conducted for additional concert dates at Wembley Stadium, scheduled for September 27 and 28, 2025. This announcement follows the band’s recent tour announcement, marking their first live performances in 15 years across the UK and Ireland.

Earlier in August, tickets for the original shows went on sale, leading to a swift sell-out on the first day. Many fans expressed dissatisfaction with the ticket purchasing process managed by Ticketmaster, highlighting long waiting times in virtual queues and significant price increases due to dynamic pricing.

In response to these issues, Oasis will implement stricter regulations for purchasing tickets for the newly announced Wembley shows. Eligible fans who attempted to secure tickets on August 31, when the initial sale occurred, are expected to receive an email inviting them to enter the exclusive ballot.

The announcement emphasized that only those who logged into their Ticketmaster UK accounts on that date and queued for specific shows without success would be considered for the ballot. Registered participants will need to provide personal information and correctly answer a trivia question about the band’s last performance at Wembley Stadium, which took place on July 12, 2009.

Once registered, fans will be entered into a draw for a unique code that will grant access to purchase tickets. However, it is important to note that registration does not guarantee receipt of a code, and tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

The ticket pricing for the additional dates has yet to be disclosed, but prior listings suggested that standing tickets were priced around £150, with seated tickets ranging from £73 to approximately £205.

In addition to the ticket ballot information, Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher hinted at the potential release of a new album through social media. Furthermore, reports indicate that the band is considering international shows, including performances in America.