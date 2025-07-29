Oasis Founders’ Brother Charged with Rape and Assault in London

London, England — Paul Gallagher, the older brother of Oasis frontmen Noel and Liam Gallagher, has been charged with rape and multiple other serious offenses, the Metropolitan Police confirmed on Monday.

The 59-year-old was charged following an investigation that began last year, a police spokesperson said. In addition to rape, the charges include three counts of sexual assault, claims of coercive and controlling behavior, three counts of intentional strangulation, two counts of making threats to kill, and assault resulting in actual bodily harm.

The alleged incidents are reported to have taken place between 2022 and 2024. A woman involved in the case is being supported by specially-trained officers, the spokesperson added.

Gallagher, who resides in East Finchley, north London, is scheduled to appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 27. He is about one year older than Noel and seven years older than Liam but has never been involved in Oasis and has largely kept a low profile.

This recent development occurs as the band embarks on a long-awaited reunion tour, with performances slated for iconic venues such as Wembley Stadium. Despite these serious allegations, the band has not yet commented on the situation. The Gallagher family’s controversies continue to attract media attention, highlighting the impact on both personal reputations and the public image of Oasis.