Oasis Issues Warning Against Ticket Reselling for Reunion Tour

Oasis has formally issued a warning against the resale of tickets for their upcoming reunion tour. Following a presale event, fans quickly noted that tickets were being listed online at exorbitant prices, some exceeding £6,000.

The presale allowed a limited number of fans to purchase tickets within a short, three-hour window. Unfortunately, many of these tickets soon appeared on resale platforms at prices significantly above their original cost.

The band cautioned fans through a public statement, urging against the purchase of tickets on non-promoter linked websites. They emphasized that any tickets sold at inflated prices would be subject to cancellation by the promoters.

Consumer law expert Lisa Webb from Which? advised fans to avoid purchasing these resale tickets, as they could potentially be scams or may face cancellation if sold outside of the designated platforms.

Official ticket prices range from £73 for standard seats to £151 for standing tickets. Premium packages are available for up to £506. The promoters had recently noted an overwhelming demand, resulting in the addition of three new concert dates to the previously announced schedule.

In a bid to protect fans, Oasis reiterated that tickets could only be legally resold at face value via Ticketmaster and Twickets, reinforcing their stance against unauthorized resale activities.

The general sale for tickets will commence at 09:00 BST, with the Dublin concert tickets available an hour earlier. With the anticipation for the tour building, sales of Oasis’s music have surged, reflecting the band’s enduring popularity since their formation in 1991.

The original lineup included Liam and Noel Gallagher, alongside guitarist Paul Arthurs, bassist Paul McGuigan, and drummer Tony McCarroll. After a split in 2009, the band’s reunion has captured significant public interest.