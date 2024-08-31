Oasis Issues Warning Against Ticket Resales for Reunion Tour

Oasis has issued a strong warning to fans regarding the resale of tickets for their upcoming reunion tour, after numerous tickets were listed at exorbitant prices shortly after a presale event.

The official ticket prices range from £73 to £151. However, resale listings on platforms such as StubHub and Viagogo have reached staggering figures, with some tickets being offered for over £6,000.

In a statement posted on social media, Oasis advised that tickets can only be resold at face value through authorized platforms like Ticketmaster and Twickets. Tickets that are sold in violation of this policy will be cancelled by the promoters.

Consumer law expert Lisa Webb emphasized that fans should refrain from purchasing these overpriced resale tickets, as there is a risk of scams and the potential for legitimate tickets to be invalidated if sold outside of official channels.

As excitement builds for the tour, tickets for 15 shows across major cities in the UK, including London, Manchester, Edinburgh, and Cardiff, will officially go on sale on Saturday morning. Additional dates have been added due to overwhelming demand.

Oasis’s promoters previously noted the unprecedented enthusiasm for the presale ballot, leading to a surge in ticket purchases even before the general sale begins. With the band’s music gaining renewed popularity, their albums have also climbed back into the UK charts.