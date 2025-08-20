Oasis Reunion Tour Leaves Noel Gallagher Speechless

Cardiff, Wales – Noel Gallagher has expressed his amazement at the overwhelming response to Oasis‘s reunion tour, marking their first tour in 16 years. During an interview with talkSPORT‘s Andy Goldstein, Gallagher shared his pride for his brother Liam, the band’s frontman, and emphasized how exhilarating it has been to perform together again.

The band recently played a memorable show at Croke Park in Dublin and is set to continue their tour in North America, followed by more dates in London’s Wembley Stadium next month. Gallagher admitted that the experience has been emotional and physically challenging. ‘Every night is the crowd’s first night,’ he explained. ‘So every night’s got that same energy to it, but it’s been truly amazing.’ He added that he was struggling to find the right words to describe it.

Particularly reflecting on the opening night in Cardiff, Gallagher quipped, ‘My legs turned to jelly halfway through the second song.’ He humorously noted that after just five minutes, he found himself wishing for a do-over. ‘I’ve done stadiums before, but I grossly underestimated what I was getting into,’ he said.

After years of solo projects and public disputes with Liam, Gallagher mentioned that sharing the stage with his brother again felt like a significant reconciliation. ‘It’s great being back in the band with Liam. I forgot how funny he was,’ he said. He also added, ‘Liam’s smashing it. I’m proud of him’ while joking that his brother’s impressive performance may be due to ‘AI.’

Amidst the excitement, Noel Gallagher brushed off speculation about the future of the band after the tour’s scheduled end in November. When pressed on what might happen next, Gallagher redirectively said, ‘Right, let’s talk about football.’

Oasis will continue their tour, heading next to Toronto, Canada this Sunday. Despite all the speculation about the tour’s future, Gallagher has successfully kept the conversation light-hearted, focusing on the joy of performing together.