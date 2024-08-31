Oasis Warns Fans Against Purchasing Tickets from Resellers

Ticket reseller Viagogo has defended its practice of selling Oasis concert tickets at significantly inflated prices, describing it as a legal practice. This defense comes after the iconic Britpop band issued a warning to fans, stating that tickets purchased from reselling sites outside of official outlets such as Ticketmaster and Twickets are likely to be cancelled.

The anticipation surrounding Oasis’ upcoming ‘Oasis Live 25‘ tour has resulted in frantic ticket buying activity, as the band prepares for its first concerts since its split in 2009. Pre-sale tickets were released on Friday night, with general sale tickets made available the following morning. However, tickets quickly appeared on secondary market platforms for prices reaching into the thousands.

On social media, Oasis urged fans to purchase tickets only from official sources, stating, “Please note, Oasis Live ’25 tickets can only be resold at face value via @Ticketmaster and @Twickets! Tickets appearing on other secondary ticketing sites are either counterfeit or will be cancelled by the promoters.”

Cris Miller, the global managing director of Viagogo, acknowledged the heightened demand for tickets and offered advice to fans using secondary marketplaces. He mentioned that the peak demand upon release may not accurately reflect the tickets’ true market values. Miller noted that past tickets, such as those for Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour, have sold for much lower prices after the initial rush.

Miller continued, emphasizing the importance of industry collaboration to improve the ticketing landscape for fans and the live entertainment industry as a whole. He reiterated that resale is legal in the UK and assured that customers are protected by their guarantee, stating that they will receive their tickets on time or receive their money back.

Despite these reassurances, the listing prices for Oasis tickets on Viagogo have reached staggering heights, with some tickets priced up to £5,909 and others listed for as high as £10,578 under hospitality packages on StubHub.