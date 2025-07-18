Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard Retreat Sold to Les Wexner for $37 Million

CHILMARK, Mass. – The historic Blue Heron Farm on Martha's Vineyard has sold for $37 million, marking the end of an era for the Obama family’s summer retreat. Les Wexner, founder of L Brands, which includes Victoria’s Secret, acquired the property after architect Norman Foster revitalized it in 2011.

Wexner, now 87, is known for his low-profile lifestyle, yet he has substantial ties to financial controversies, particularly surrounding Jeffrey Epstein. Before Wexner’s purchase, the Obamas rented Blue Heron Farm for three consecutive summers beginning in 2009.

Located on a generous 30 acres in Chilmark, the estate features a classic New England farmhouse with a wraparound porch, several outbuildings, including a poolhouse designed by Foster, and direct access to a private beach.

Foster had previously reimagined the property, enhancing it with a modern poolhouse. Despite the farmhouse’s Victorian-era origins, it was updated to reflect Foster’s architectural precision. The estate also includes tennis courts and horse paddocks.

Foster expressed admiration for the property’s location, stating he was drawn to its scenic entrance, lined with trees, leading to the historic farmhouse, which maintains its farming roots.

In a light-hearted exchange, former President Barack Obama encouraged Foster to rent the property back to him after its renovation, but Foster declined. The renovation process involved extensive updates, including removing outdated wiring from one of the outbuildings.

Wexner’s acquisition of Blue Heron Farm comes as he faces ongoing scrutiny regarding his past connections to Epstein, who faced serious criminal charges before his death. Wexner himself has largely remained out of the public eye.