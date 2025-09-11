Obamas Team Up for Live-Action Adaptation of ‘Audition’

Hollywood, CA – The Obamas are set to collaborate on a live-action adaptation of Katie Kitamura’s Booker Prize-longlisted novel, ‘Audition‘. This exciting project has begun gathering momentum after reports confirmed the involvement of the Obamas.

Lulu Wang, known for her work on ‘The Farewell‘ and ‘Expats‘, will direct the film. The screenplay is penned by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok, who is celebrated for her works such as ‘Preparation for the Next Life’ and ‘Cost of Living’.

Lucy Liu and Charles Melton will star in leading roles. Higher Ground Productions, alongside LAIKA, and Wang’s own Local Time studio, will produce the film.

‘Audition’ revolves around two people who meet for lunch at a Manhattan restaurant. The story features a successful actress in rehearsals for an upcoming premiere and a young man who could be her son, blurring the lines of their relationship. This compelling narrative unravels the performances people put on in daily life, especially the truths they conceal from one another.

Former President Barack Obama has already expressed admiration for Kitamura’s work, including ‘Audition’ on his 2025 Summer reading list. He described the novel as a “quiet story about the ways we hide our true selves from others – and ourselves.”

Wang’s most recent project was the Prime Video series ‘Expats’, which unveiled the lives of expatriates in Hong Kong. Her earlier film, ‘The Farewell’, showcased a touching family drama about a Chinese family confronting the impending loss of their grandmother.

As anticipation builds for ‘Audition’, audiences are left to wonder if Lulu Wang is the perfect choice to bring this intricate story to the screen.