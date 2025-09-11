Entertainment
Obamas Team Up for Live-Action Adaptation of ‘Audition’
Hollywood, CA – The Obamas are set to collaborate on a live-action adaptation of Katie Kitamura’s Booker Prize-longlisted novel, ‘Audition‘. This exciting project has begun gathering momentum after reports confirmed the involvement of the Obamas.
Lulu Wang, known for her work on ‘The Farewell‘ and ‘Expats‘, will direct the film. The screenplay is penned by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok, who is celebrated for her works such as ‘Preparation for the Next Life’ and ‘Cost of Living’.
Lucy Liu and Charles Melton will star in leading roles. Higher Ground Productions, alongside LAIKA, and Wang’s own Local Time studio, will produce the film.
‘Audition’ revolves around two people who meet for lunch at a Manhattan restaurant. The story features a successful actress in rehearsals for an upcoming premiere and a young man who could be her son, blurring the lines of their relationship. This compelling narrative unravels the performances people put on in daily life, especially the truths they conceal from one another.
Former President Barack Obama has already expressed admiration for Kitamura’s work, including ‘Audition’ on his 2025 Summer reading list. He described the novel as a “quiet story about the ways we hide our true selves from others – and ourselves.”
Wang’s most recent project was the Prime Video series ‘Expats’, which unveiled the lives of expatriates in Hong Kong. Her earlier film, ‘The Farewell’, showcased a touching family drama about a Chinese family confronting the impending loss of their grandmother.
As anticipation builds for ‘Audition’, audiences are left to wonder if Lulu Wang is the perfect choice to bring this intricate story to the screen.
Recent Posts
- Daniel Day-Lewis Returns to Acting with Son’s Film Anemone
- Facebook to Begin Payments in User Data Settlement
- Tommy Fleetwood Celebrates Tour Championship Win Amid Family Health Crisis
- Ryder Cup T-Shirt Sparks Controversy Over Silhouette Resemblance to McIlroy
- Coastal Hazards Advisory Issued for Northampton and Accomack Counties
- Astrological Forecast: What September 11 Holds for Every Zodiac Sign
- James McAvoy Punched in Toronto Bar After Film Festival Premiere
- Leroy Carter Set to Debut for All Blacks Against Springboks
- Gen V Season 2 Teaser Reveals Black Noir’s Return
- David Bowie’s Archive Opens for Public Viewing at V&A
- Violence and Silence: The Struggle for Faith in a Troubling World
- Nepal’s Youth Uprising Forces Prime Minister to Resign Amid Chaos
- Jimmy Carter Documentary Set for Release on 101st Birthday
- Giants Stick with Russell Wilson as Starting Quarterback for Week 2
- Mariners’ Offense Soars Amid Fan’s Lighthearted Witch Request
- Donovan Solano Joins Texas Rangers After Mariners Release
- Charlie Kirk Shot at Event, Right-Wing Calls for Violence Erupt
- Internet and TV Outages Hit Multiple California Cities
- Uvalde School Board Hires New Lawyers Amid Records Dispute
- Alaska’s First 2025 PFD Payment Scheduled for October 2