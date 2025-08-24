Obituaries from Schuylkill County: Remembering Community Lives

SHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA — Several obituaries have been published honoring the lives of beloved community members who recently passed away. Among them is Frances T. Rennick, 88, formerly of St. Clair, who passed away on August 16, 2025, at Schuylkill Center in Pottsville. Born on September 15, 1936, she was the daughter of Francis and Mary (Ditcavage) Flanagan. Frances was a seamstress at the St. Clair Garment Factory and retired from Jetson Mail Services in Hamburg, PA.

Frances is survived by her children Linda Breisch of Hershey, Michael Rennick of St. Clair, and Lisa Kurilla of Port Carbon, along with four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A memorial mass will be held at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in St. Clair on August 29, 2025.

William V. Gouldner, 81, of Lock Haven, died on August 7, 2025. After serving over 26 years in the US Air Force, he had a career as a civil servant. He is survived by his children, Sara Masoner of Fresno, CA; and Mark and William Gouldner of South Dakota, along with grandchildren Ian and Ivy Masoner. Funeral services will be held on August 14, 2025.

Sallie I. Dinger, 84, of Harrisburg, passed away on August 16, 2025. A beautician, she loved gardening and was an active member of her community. She is survived by her two daughters and three grandchildren. The services will take place on August 22, 2025.

Donald Williams, 93, of Ringtown, died on August 18, 2025. He worked in the mining industry and was a former custodian of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ringtown. Donald is survived by his children and extensive family. Memorial services will be on August 26, 2025.

Frederick L. “Fred” Powers, Jr., 74, of Pottsville, passed away at home on August 16, 2025. Fred was a devoted family man and an avid golfer. He is survived by his wife and four sons. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on August 22, 2025.

Joan M. Botek, 89, formerly of MarLin, passed away on August 16, 2025. She was a seamstress and is survived by her daughters and grandchildren. The mass will be held on August 22, 2025.

Mary J. Chevinski, 94, of Drifton, passed surrounded by her family on August 16, 2025. A loving homemaker, Mary is survived by her daughter and grandchildren. The liturgy will be celebrated on August 23, 2025.

These obituaries highlight the rich lives and legacies of those who have recently passed in Schuylkill County, exemplifying their enduring impact on their loved ones and the community.