Ocala Hosts 9/11 Memorial Service Honoring Sacrifices and Memories

Speakers and guests reflected on the tragic events and sacrifices made during the annual 9/11 Memorial Service held at the Ocala-Marion County Veterans Memorial Park on September 11. This ceremony marked the 23rd anniversary of the horrific terrorist attacks that took place in 2001.

Among those in attendance were Diane and Philip Rosler, who expressed their appreciation for the continuation of these annual events, believing they are vital in honoring those lost and recognizing the impact and bravery displayed on that fateful day.