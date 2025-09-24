Ocasio-Cortez Eyes 2028 Presidential Run Amid Democratic Party Shift

Washington, D.C. – Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is reportedly considering a run for the presidency in 2028 as her party grapples with the implications of former President Donald Trump‘s 2024 election victory.

Sources close to Ocasio-Cortez revealed that her team is preparing her for a possible presidential or U.S. Senate campaign. The timeline for her Senate aspirations coincides with the upcoming re-election of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. However, an official decision has yet to be made.

Ocasio-Cortez has enlisted former advisors from Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders‘ team to assist her as she contemplates her political future. This follows her participation in a national tour, titled ‘Fighting Oligarchy,’ aimed at opposing policies from the Trump administration.

Fox News Digital sought comment from Ocasio-Cortez’s office regarding her potential 2028 ambitions, but did not receive a response.

Democratic National Committee Vice Chair Shasti Conrad discussed the party’s future and the need for numerous leaders during an interview with Fox News Digital. She emphasized the importance of voices like Ocasio-Cortez and mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, saying, ‘We need messengers across this country talking about what Democrats stand for.’

Conrad also voiced her support for Vice President Kamala Harris‘s recent memoir, which she believes allows Harris to express her perspectives on the 2024 campaign, including her feelings of not being supported by President Biden’s team.

In her book, Harris criticized the Biden administration for rarely defending her against negative media coverage. She described Biden’s reelection decision at 81 years old as ‘recklessness,’ suggesting it should not have been a solo ambition.

The excerpts from Harris’s memoir have sparked criticism from former staffers, who feel she should take responsibility for her performance rather than placing blame elsewhere.

As the Democratic Party navigates its direction following Biden’s administration and Trump’s electoral success, Ocasio-Cortez’s potential candidacy adds another dynamic to the conversation around leadership within the party.

Harris recently began a book tour promoting her memoir, reflecting on her brief presidential run, which lasted 107 days.