Odegaard Injured Early in Arsenal’s Match Against Nottingham Forest

LONDON, England — Martin Odegaard suffered an injury early in Arsenal‘s match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday. The incident occurred in the 18th minute when Odegaard collided with his teammate Jurrien Timber at the Emirates Stadium.

Odegaard appeared to land awkwardly on his shoulder during the tackle. This injury aggravates a previous shoulder issue he sustained during Arsenal’s victory over Leeds United on August 23. He had missed the following match against Liverpool before the international break due to this injury.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed frustration over the repeated injuries to key players this season. Odegaard was replaced by Ethan Nwaneri following the injury. The team had already been without notable players like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Kai Havertz for the match.

Odegaard left the pitch holding his shoulder and is likely to be a doubt for crucial upcoming fixtures, including matches against Athletic Club in the Champions League and Manchester City in the Premier League. Arteta will provide updates on Odegaard’s condition as the team prepares for their busy schedule ahead.

While the injury poses a setback, the return of Bukayo Saka to full fitness may help Arsenal navigate their matches without their captain. Arteta is also looking to manage player fitness as the team faces several fixtures in a short period.