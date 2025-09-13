Sports
Odegaard Injured Early in Arsenal’s Match Against Nottingham Forest
LONDON, England — Martin Odegaard suffered an injury early in Arsenal‘s match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday. The incident occurred in the 18th minute when Odegaard collided with his teammate Jurrien Timber at the Emirates Stadium.
Odegaard appeared to land awkwardly on his shoulder during the tackle. This injury aggravates a previous shoulder issue he sustained during Arsenal’s victory over Leeds United on August 23. He had missed the following match against Liverpool before the international break due to this injury.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed frustration over the repeated injuries to key players this season. Odegaard was replaced by Ethan Nwaneri following the injury. The team had already been without notable players like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Kai Havertz for the match.
Odegaard left the pitch holding his shoulder and is likely to be a doubt for crucial upcoming fixtures, including matches against Athletic Club in the Champions League and Manchester City in the Premier League. Arteta will provide updates on Odegaard’s condition as the team prepares for their busy schedule ahead.
While the injury poses a setback, the return of Bukayo Saka to full fitness may help Arsenal navigate their matches without their captain. Arteta is also looking to manage player fitness as the team faces several fixtures in a short period.
Recent Posts
- Hints and Answers for Today’s New York Times Strands Puzzle
- Odegaard Injured Early in Arsenal’s Match Against Nottingham Forest
- Allegri: Leao Likely Out for Udinese, Targeting Napoli Return
- South Florida Bulls Face Miami Hurricanes in Key Week 3 Showdown
- New Sports Edition of Connections Challenges Fans with Wordplay
- CBS Host Faces Backlash Over Comments on Assassination of Charlie Kirk
- Newcastle’s Wissa, Ramsey Ruled Out for Wolves Clash
- Pakistan Faces Oman in Asia Cup 2025 Opener
- Real Madrid Faces Injury Woes Ahead of Clash with Real Sociedad
- FBI Offers $100,000 Reward for Info on Charlie Kirk’s Killer
- Shooting of Right-Wing Influencer Sparks International Condemnation
- Hulu to Premiere ‘Murdaugh: Death in the Family’ This Fall
- Lara Trump Drives Pro-Life Passion at Missouri Right to Life Event
- Everton Hosts Aston Villa in Classic Premier League Showdown
- Injury Updates and FPL Tips Ahead of Premier League Gameweek 4
- Severe Thunderstorms Cause Flooding in Southern Manitoba
- Broward Deputies Fired Over Handling of Murder Case
- 2025 World Athletics Championships Schedule and Results Released
- Tips to Solve NYT Strands Word-Puzzle Today
- Barcelona Parts Ways with Rashford After Just Three Matches