Odell Beckham Jr. Hints at Possible Return to New York Giants

East Rutherford, New Jersey – Odell Beckham Jr. may be considering a return to the New York Giants, where he launched his NFL career. The 32-year-old wide receiver has sparked excitement among Giants fans by sharing a photo on social media of himself training in Giants gear.

Beckham teased a possible comeback with a caption that read, “Mannnn it feels so good to lace up again. Loading……” This comes as NFL training camps begin across the league. Currently, Beckham is a free agent, having last played for the Miami Dolphins.

At a recent Fanatics Fest event, a fan asked Beckham about the chance of rejoining the Giants. “I got you,” Beckham responded, indicating he is open to the idea.

Just two days later, he posted another photo with his son in front of MetLife Stadium, the Giants’ home field. The caption reflected on his legacy with the team: “Mannn yo daddy did some Krazy [expletive] here… We changed the game [and] inspired a generation who came behind us. We still got more to do.”

Beckham began his NFL journey with the Giants after being drafted 12th overall in 2014. In his five seasons with the team, he made a name for himself, accumulating 5,476 receiving yards and 44 touchdowns. He was recognized as a three-time Pro Bowler and received multiple All-Pro accolades.

Beckham’s time with the Giants ended when he was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019. After a brief stint there, he played with the Los Angeles Rams, contributing to their Super Bowl win in 2022, though he suffered a major injury during the game.

In 2023, Beckham joined the Baltimore Ravens but later had a short appearance with the Dolphins for the 2024 season, where he made limited contributions. As he looks for a new team, the Giants remain a potential option in Beckham’s mind, despite indications that the organization is currently not pursuing him.

Beckham’s desire to play his eleventh NFL season could align perfectly with a Giants team that is starting fresh and could benefit from his experience.