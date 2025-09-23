Officer Arrested in Sandra Birchmore’s Death After Initial Suicide Ruling

Stoughton, Massachusetts — Sandra Birchmore, 23, was found dead in her apartment on February 1, 2021, with her death initially ruled a suicide. Her family and friends, however, doubted this conclusion, prompting a renewed investigation that led to the arrest of a police officer linked to her alleged murder in August 2024.

Birchmore, who was pregnant at the time of her death, was reportedly excited about her pregnancy, as shared by her friends. Following the tragic news of her death, her family insisted that authorities look into the possibility of homicide.

Investigators later revealed that Birchmore had been involved in a nearly 10-year relationship with Officer Matthew Farwell, who was 15 years her senior and married. Authorities allege he fatally strangled her before staging the scene to appear as a suicide.

“When it became clear to Mr. Farwell that he could no longer control her, he allegedly silenced her permanently,” said Joshua Levy, acting U.S. Attorney, upon Farwell’s arrest.

Birchmore was raised by her mother, Denise, who had a chronic illness. Denise’s death in 2016, shortly after Birchmore turned 19, and the death of her grandmother took a heavy toll on her.

Birchmore had a longstanding relationship with the Stoughton Police Department, often relying on their support due to her mother’s health issues. She had participated in police programs from a young age.

Her contact with Farwell began in her youth while she was involved in the Stoughton Police Explorers program, where Farwell was a volunteer instructor. This relationship quickly became predatory, with allegations of abuse surfacing over the years.

In late 2020, Birchmore learned that Farwell’s wife was pregnant and proposed an arrangement to keep their relationship secret in exchange for him impregnating her. When Birchmore informed Farwell of her pregnancy on December 28, 2020, he reportedly reacted angrily.

Despite her excitement about becoming a mother, Birchmore did not show up for work on February 4, 2021, prompting her coworkers to request a wellness check. Police found her body, seated with a strap around her neck, leading to the initial ruling of suicide.

However, as her family pressed for further investigation, the police and FBI uncovered disturbing evidence, including text messages and accounts of Farwell’s predatory behavior. On August 28, 2024, he was charged with her murder.

During the investigation, authorities claimed to have evidence that Farwell had visited Birchmore’s apartment the night she died, where he allegedly strangled her with a strap from a duffel bag. He reportedly attempted to cover up his crime before joining his wife for the birth of their third child hours later.

Farwell has pleaded not guilty to the charges. “Sandra Birchmore survived years of grooming and abuse,” Levy said after the arrest. “He allegedly attempted to cover his tracks to literally try and get away with murder.”