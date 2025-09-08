Officer Shot, Suspect Dead in Waikato Break-In Incident

Waikato, New Zealand — A police officer is in serious condition after being shot early Monday during a burglary response at a rural farm supply store. The suspected burglar, identified as 39-year-old Tom Phillips, was killed during the encounter.

Deputy Police Commissioner Jill Rogers reported that officers were called to the store around 2:30 a.m. when two individuals on a quad bike were spotted. Police deployed road spikes at the intersection of Waipuna and Te Anga Roads, leading to the quad bike coming to a stop. As the first officer approached, Phillips reportedly opened fire, hitting the officer in the head.

The officer was airlifted to Waikato Hospital and is currently undergoing multiple surgeries. Meanwhile, Phillips was fatally shot at the scene by a second police unit that arrived shortly after the initial shooting.

Formal identification of the deceased is pending, but authorities believe Phillips is the suspect. One child was found unharmed at the scene and is now in police custody receiving support. Rogers mentioned that urgent efforts are underway to locate the other two children.

This incident marks a significant turn in the ongoing search for Phillips, who had been evading authorities for over three years along with his children, Jayda, Maverick, and Ember. A warrant for his arrest had been issued related to multiple offenses, including aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.

Police have previously reported sightings of Phillips and his children, but until now, his whereabouts had remained unknown. The community is shocked as Rogers confirmed, “We believe that Tom and the children have been assisted, and we’re urging anyone who may have information to come forward.”

As police work to reunite the children with family members, they are also urging the public for any information regarding the ongoing case.