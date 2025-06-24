Official Trailer for ‘Washington Black’ Revealed Ahead of Premiere

LOS ANGELES, CA — Hulu has released the official trailer for its upcoming series ‘Washington Black,’ set to premiere on July 23, 2025. The series is based on Esi Edugyan‘s bestselling novel and promises to be an adventurous tale filled with triumph.

‘Washington Black’ follows the story of George Washington ‘Wash’ Black, an 11-year-old boy born on a sugar plantation in Barbados. Wash, known for his scientific talents, embarks on a globe-trotting adventure after a traumatic incident forces him to flee his home. As he travels through uncharted territories, he learns about family, love, and freedom, ultimately envisioning a life beyond his origins.

The series stars Ernest Kingsley Jr. and features a diverse cast. The trailer reveals glimpses of the action-packed journey Wash undertakes, showcasing the challenges he faces along the way.

‘Washington Black’ is produced by 20th Television Production in collaboration with Indian Meadow Productions and The Gotham Group. Executive producers include Selwyn Seyfu Hinds, Kimberly Ann Harrison, and Sterling K. Brown, among others. Hinds and Harrison are also serving as showrunners, alongside Edugyan, who co-produces the series.

Fans are highly anticipating the show and the excitement is building as the premiere date approaches. For those interested in adventure and heartfelt storytelling, ‘Washington Black’ is one to watch this summer.

As the series gears up for its debut, viewers are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates and behind-the-scenes looks at the making of ‘Washington Black.’