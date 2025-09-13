Offit Kurman to Launch First Texas Office Amid Mergers

Washington, D.C. — Offit Kurman Attorneys At Law announced on Monday that it plans to merge with a small Dallas-based law firm specializing in bankruptcy and litigation. This merger marks the firm’s first entry into the Texas legal market.

The Dallas firm, which comprises four attorneys, is known for handling complex commercial litigation and bankruptcy cases. This strategic move allows Offit Kurman to expand its services and client base in the South, particularly in the booming Texas legal market.

“The Dallas legal landscape is vibrant and presents significant opportunities for growth,” said a spokesperson for Offit Kurman. “We believe that combining forces with this talented team will enhance our service offerings across various practice areas.”

The merger is expected to close later this month, pending regulatory approvals. Once completed, this partnership will enable Offit Kurman to better serve its clients and address their legal needs in Texas.