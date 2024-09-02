Ofsted to Overhaul School Inspection Judging System

Ofsted, the school inspection authority in England, has announced a significant change to its inspection grading system for schools. From now on, schools will no longer receive one or two-word grades, such as ‘Outstanding’, ‘Good’, ‘Requires Improvement’, or ‘Inadequate’. This decision comes in light of discussions within the education sector and follows the tragic death of headteacher Ruth Perry.

Ruth Perry, who previously led Caversham Primary School in Reading, took her own life in early 2023 after her school was downgraded from ‘Outstanding’ to ‘Inadequate’ due to safeguarding concerns. The coroner’s inquest into her death highlighted the stress and pressure associated with the Ofsted inspection process.

Bridget Phillipson, the Education Secretary, announced that the change is aimed at providing greater transparency for parents and improving the overall assessment of schools. Phillipson stated that single headline grades had proven to be high stakes for schools and low in information for parents.

Ofsted will continue to evaluate schools against the same standards but will no longer provide a singular grade. Reports will still detail specific aspects of a school’s performance, ensuring that parents receive a more comprehensive understanding of their child’s school.

In addition to the grading change, school improvement teams are set to be established across all areas, with a target for parents to access a new ‘report card’ highlighting inspection findings by September 2025. This new approach aims to foster improvement in schools and enhance educational quality.

Professor Waters, Ruth Perry’s sister, expressed relief at the decision to eliminate single-word judgments, noting how these assessments deeply affected her sister’s mental health. The family highlighted the detrimental effects of such ratings on school leaders.