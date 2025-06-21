Ogunbowale Ends Longstanding Rivalry with Coach Auriemma After Victory

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings ended a decade-old feud with legendary UConn coach Geno Auriemma after her team’s 80-71 victory over the Golden State Valkyries on Tuesday night.

This marking only the Wings’ second win of the season, the game took place at the Chase Park Center. Despite being at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, Ogunbowale expressed joy over the win and the resolution of their rivalry.

“Dapped up Geno after the game. The beef is officially over 😭😂,” she posted on X, referencing the tense history that began during her high school years.

Back in 2014, when Ogunbowale tweeted her top college choices, UConn was notably absent. Auriemma responded soon after, hinting he wasn’t interested in recruiting her. Though he didn’t mention her name directly, the implication was clear. This sparked a rivalry that would culminate in Ogunbowale eliminating Auriemma’s Huskies with a game-winning shot in the 2018 NCAA tournament.

Following the recent game, Ogunbowale approached Auriemma, and they exchanged a friendly conversation. The moment appeared to signify a newfound respect between the athlete and the coach after years of tension.

In the recent victory, Ogunbowale contributed significantly with 19 points, six assists, and three steals. Though the Wings improved their record to 2-11, the win provided a much-needed morale boost. They’ve struggled this season, facing a 1-9 start after ten games.

After the game, Ogunbowale celebrated not only the victory but also the end of her rivalry with Auriemma, who was present to witness the matchup.