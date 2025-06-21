Sports
Ogunbowale Ends Longstanding Rivalry with Coach Auriemma After Victory
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings ended a decade-old feud with legendary UConn coach Geno Auriemma after her team’s 80-71 victory over the Golden State Valkyries on Tuesday night.
This marking only the Wings’ second win of the season, the game took place at the Chase Park Center. Despite being at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, Ogunbowale expressed joy over the win and the resolution of their rivalry.
“Dapped up Geno after the game. The beef is officially over 😭😂,” she posted on X, referencing the tense history that began during her high school years.
Back in 2014, when Ogunbowale tweeted her top college choices, UConn was notably absent. Auriemma responded soon after, hinting he wasn’t interested in recruiting her. Though he didn’t mention her name directly, the implication was clear. This sparked a rivalry that would culminate in Ogunbowale eliminating Auriemma’s Huskies with a game-winning shot in the 2018 NCAA tournament.
Following the recent game, Ogunbowale approached Auriemma, and they exchanged a friendly conversation. The moment appeared to signify a newfound respect between the athlete and the coach after years of tension.
In the recent victory, Ogunbowale contributed significantly with 19 points, six assists, and three steals. Though the Wings improved their record to 2-11, the win provided a much-needed morale boost. They’ve struggled this season, facing a 1-9 start after ten games.
After the game, Ogunbowale celebrated not only the victory but also the end of her rivalry with Auriemma, who was present to witness the matchup.
Recent Posts
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Together in NYC
- Saturday Wordle #1463: Hints and Answer Revealed
- State Department Urges Americans Abroad to Stay Informed Amid Global Tensions
- Exciting Events in New York City for This Week
- Fever and Aces Set for Thrilling WNBA Showdown This Sunday
- Exciting Events in New York City for June 2025
- FAA Announces Delays at Newark Airport Due to Staffing Shortages
- Marc Marquez Discusses Launch Control Misunderstanding at Mugello Sprint
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Features Strong Country Theme in Latest Episode
- Alex Eala Set for Second Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2025
- Boston Declares Heat Emergency as Temperatures Soar
- Yastremska Reaches Nottingham Open Final Despite Grass Allergy Claims
- Mamdani’s Shocking Surge in NYC Mayoral Race Amid Protests
- Samsonova and Wang Set for Berlin Open Semifinal Showdown
- Powerball Jackpot Rises to $128 Million After Recent Draw Results
- Guardians Beat Athletics 4-2 Behind Stellar Pitching and Ramírez Milestone
- Experts Warn of Global Fertility Crisis and Its Effects
- Manchester Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Man at Hotel
- J.K. Rowling Calls New HBO Harry Potter Series ‘So, So, So Good!’
- Hints Released for Today’s Connections Puzzle #742