Sports
Ogwumike Shines as Storm Beats Valkyries 67-58
SEATTLE, WA — Nneka Ogwumike scored 22 points on Wednesday, leading the Seattle Storm to a 67-58 victory over the Golden State Valkyries. This performance marked a milestone for Ogwumike, moving her into sixth place on the WNBA’s all-time scoring list. She surpassed Candice Dupree, who scored 6,895 career points, and now trails Tamika Catchings at 7,380 points.
The Storm (14-9) relied heavily on Ogwumike during the game’s final minutes. She scored 11 of her points in the fourth quarter, including a crucial layup with 2:09 left to play and two free throws that extended Seattle’s lead to 61-54 with 1:18 remaining.
Erica Wheeler also provided key contributions, especially in the third quarter, where she scored back-to-back three-pointers early on and later completed a three-point play that contributed to the Storm’s 45-37 lead.
Despite a late surge from the Valkyries (10-12), who closed the gap to 56-54 following a layup by Veronica Burton, Ogwumike’s timely scoring helped the Storm secure the win.
Wheeler finished the game with 15 points, while Skylar Diggins added 10 and Lexie Brown contributed 7 points off the bench. For the Valkyries, Cecilia Zandalasini scored 12 points and Janelle Salaun had 10.
The Storm will next host the Dallas Wings on Tuesday, while the Valkyries are set to face the same team on July 25.
