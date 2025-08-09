Ohio State to Add Josh Boyer to Coaching Staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State is reportedly set to add former NFL defensive coordinator Josh Boyer to its coaching staff for the 2025 season.

Boyer, 48, has a long history in the NFL, most recently serving as the defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins from 2020 to 2022. He is expected to work under new Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, with whom he has a long-standing professional relationship from their time together with the New England Patriots.

Patricia, who previously coached at the Patriots, aims to reinforce Ohio State’s elite defense, which led the nation in 2024 by allowing just 12.9 points and 4.19 yards per play. Despite the departure of Jim Knowles, the former defensive coordinator, and eight players to the NFL draft, Ohio State retains significant talent, including two-time All-American safety Caleb Downs.

“Josh’s experience and knowledge will be invaluable as we look to continue our strong defensive performance,” Patricia stated. “His familiarity with our system will help us transition smoothly.”

Boyer’s coaching journey began in 2000 as a graduate assistant at King’s College in Pennsylvania. He later moved to the NFL, joining the Patriots in 2006 and focusing primarily on the defensive backfield, coaching various positions until 2018. He was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams with New England.

Before his stint with Miami, Boyer served in various roles including the defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach for the Dolphins. His return to Ohio is significant since he hails from Heath, Ohio, and played college football at Muskingum University.

The specific role Boyer will hold at Ohio State remains to be clarified, but his extensive experience and previous collaboration with Patricia are viewed as major assets for the team’s continued success.