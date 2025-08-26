Ohio State Bars Dave Portnoy from Stadium Ahead of Big Noon Kickoff

Columbus, Ohio — Ohio State University is barring Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, from entering Ohio Stadium for its opening-week game against Texas on Saturday. This comes as Portnoy joins Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” as an analyst.

Sources told Front Office Sports that the university has decided to prevent Portnoy from attending the game due to his outspoken support for rival Michigan and his history of making controversial remarks about Ohio State football. Despite the ban, Portnoy will still participate in the show, but not inside the stadium.

This is the latest twist in a longstanding rivalry heightened by Michigan’s recent football successes, including a national championship in 2023. Portnoy, a Michigan alumnus, has stirred tension with frequent jabs at Ohio State and its head coach, Ryan Day.

Former Ohio State linebacker Bobby Carpenter expressed discontent among alumni regarding Portnoy’s role at Fox. Co-host Austin Ward remarked that Portnoy is “not welcome inside the Horseshoe,” emphasizing the strong feelings in the Buckeye community.

Ohio State’s decision to keep Portnoy out of the stadium signals ongoing friction as college football gears up for another competitive season. The rivalry continues to draw attention, and Portnoy’s absence may only fuel further commentary from him and others in the media.