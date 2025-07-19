Ohio State Baseball Stars Earn MLB Draft Spots and Free Agent Signings

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State baseball team saw two of its former players gain recognition this week as they were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft and signed as free agents. Pitcher Blaine Wynk was taken by the Chicago White Sox in the eighth round, while infielder Tyler Pettorini signed with the Philadelphia Phillies as an undrafted free agent.

Wynk, 21, was drafted with the 226th pick after a challenging season marred by injuries. Despite his setbacks, he was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2023, boasting a 3.38 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 40 innings pitched. His talent was evident, and he is expected to receive a signing bonus of approximately $248,700.

Wynk started his collegiate career at Findlay in 2022, where he achieved a 6-3 record and showcased his potential. Although his time at Ohio State was limited due to injuries during the 2025 season, which saw the team struggle with a 13-37 record overall, his earlier performances helped solidify his reputation.

Pettorini, who recently graduated, had an outstanding senior year, finishing with a team-high .324 batting average and contributing significantly to the team’s offense with 10 home runs and 45 RBIs. His performance over four seasons included impressive totals of 214 hits and 123 runs scored. He became the seventh player in Ohio State’s program history to sign with the Phillies.

As Pettorini embarks on his professional journey, his consistency at the plate over the years has garnered him opportunities at the next level. The program looks forward to the success of its alumni as they transition into professional baseball.

This represents a significant moment for both players and the Ohio State baseball community, as they continue to showcase their talent beyond college baseball.