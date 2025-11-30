Ohio State Beats Michigan 27-9, Advances to Big Ten Championship

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Ryan Day raised his fists in victory as he walked off the field after a thrilling win. With a wide smile, he urged the Ohio State fans waiting above the Big House tunnel to cheer even louder, then executed the “O-H” signal with his arms.

On a snowy Saturday, Day’s top-ranked Buckeyes defeated Michigan 27-9, moving on to the Big Ten championship game for the first time since 2020. Ohio State will face No. 2 in Indianapolis next weekend, with the top overall seed in the College Football Playoff at stake.

“There’s no question that the fans and all of our supporters, what this means — means a lot to us,” Day said regarding the significance of the Michigan game. “That’s what hurt the last couple of years. You could see it in my face. … You just feel like you’re letting everybody down. That’s just not a good feeling.”

After a shaky start that allowed Michigan to take a 6-0 lead, the Buckeyes dominated the game. Sophomore quarterback had a rocky beginning but rallied to throw for 233 yards and three touchdowns. Star wide receivers and, both returning from injury, contributed with important touchdown receptions.

Defensively, Ohio State put in a strong performance, limiting Michigan to only 127 total yards after an early 37-yard run. The Buckeyes outrushed Michigan 186 to 100, maintaining a streak of 24 years where the winning team in this rivalry also won the rushing battle.

Linebacker praised Day’s leadership, stating, “Coach Day is an amazing leader. He’s an amazing coach. A lot of people had stuff to say about this game when it comes to him, and I think he proved the point today.”

Last year, following a surprising 13-10 loss to Michigan, Ohio State’s players faced harsh criticism, including fans chanting against Day. Since that defeat, the Buckeyes have not lost a game, winning 11 consecutive games this season by 15 or more points, a record streak.

As the game concluded, Ohio State fans filled the stands, chanting “O-H” and “I-O”. After the final whistle, instead of retaliating with a flag planting at midfield as Michigan had done last year, the Buckeyes celebrated by making snow angels on the field.

“I’m happy for our players, our coaches, and all the fans who were at the game,” Day said. With a remarkable record of 82-10 as head coach, he emphasized the importance of this victory to the program.

Day reflected on the journey, mentioning that previous losses to Michigan held a significant emotional weight. He acknowledged that he had imagined his postgame speech after a win against Michigan but chose to show humility instead. “We wanted to take this rivalry game back, and our guys played with passion and physicality,” said Day. “They had a great look in their eye — I don’t think there was any doubt when we walked into the stadium today what was going to happen next.”