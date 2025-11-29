Ohio State Buckeyes Defense Eyes Historic Achievements in Final Games

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State‘s defense has been a standout this season, currently leading college football by allowing just 206.6 yards per game. This impressive statistic has positioned them above the second-best team, Toledo, by more than 34 yards.

The Buckeyes have also excelled in pass defense, conceding only 126.6 yards in the air per game, making them the top team in that category. On the ground, they rank second only to Texas Tech, letting up only 80 rushing yards per game.

Under the guidance of head coach Matt Patricia, Ohio State has remarkably surrendered only 84 points in 11 games, averaging just 7.64 points allowed per game. In contrast, there have been nine college football games this year where the final scores exceeded 90 points.

As they approach their final regular-season game against Michigan, the Buckeyes have the opportunity to solidify their status as one of the best defenses of the 21st century. Their historical performance is underscored by their potential to lead the nation in scoring defense for the third time in the last two decades.

Recent history shows the key teams in college football have maintained similar defensive standards. The 2021 Georgia Bulldogs hold the record for the lowest points allowed in a regular season, limiting opponents to just 83 points. For Ohio State to achieve such milestones, they must execute a stellar defensive game against their upcoming rival.

The current focus is on limiting scoring opportunities for Michigan while demonstrating their exceptional defensive capabilities. The Buckeyes are clearly determined to not only maintain their current statistics but also to put forth their best effort in a game that carries significant rivalry implications.

“We know what this game means,” said Patricia. “Our goal is clear. We want to etch our names in history, and it begins with how we perform next week.”

All eyes will be on the Buckeyes as they prepare for this crucial matchup, hoping to continue their undefeated streak and enhance their legacy.