Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes Face Texas in Season Opener Rematch
Columbus, Ohio – The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to begin their 2025 college football season against the Texas Longhorns this Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. This match marks a highly anticipated rematch following last year’s College Football Playoff semifinal, where Ohio State triumphed with a 28-14 victory.
Head coach Ryan Day‘s team achieved remarkable success last season, capturing the national title. The Buckeyes dominated through the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff, defeating all four opponents by double-digit margins. This year, they have been ranked No. 2 in the coaches’ preseason top 25 poll, earning 20 first-place votes.
Ohio State boasts an impressive roster, featuring standout receiver Jeremiah Smith, who is expected to challenge for the Heisman Trophy after an electrifying freshman campaign. Safety Caleb Downs, considered one of the top defensive players in college football, also made a strong impression during his first year in Columbus.
Despite the excitement, the Buckeyes face significant questions heading into the season. Last year’s starting quarterback, Will Howard, has moved on to the NFL, and Julian Sayin is currently leading the race for the starting spot. However, he will have competition from Lincoln Kienholz, making the upcoming weeks critical for their development.
Defensively, Ohio State has brought in Matt Patricia, former Lions head coach, as their new defensive coordinator. His influence will be vital as the Buckeyes look to maintain their strong defensive identity.
Fans eager to follow the action can listen to Ohio State football on WBNS-FM (97.1 FM) and WBNS 1460 AM, the flagship station for the Buckeyes. Longtime announcer Paul Keels, known as the Voice of the Buckeyes since 1998, will return alongside former All-American Jim Lachey and sideline reporter Matt Andrews.
As the excitement builds for the new season, Ohio State aims to defend their title while taking down a Texas team eager for revenge after last year’s playoff defeat.
Recent Posts
- Stan Lee Reflects on Controversial Death of Gwen Stacy
- Monterey County Fair Opens Thursday with Concerts and New Food Options
- Walter Family Set for Season 3 Amid Cliffhanger
- Dylan Moore Returns to Rangers, Seeks New Beginning
- Igor Lichnovsky Scores as Match Played Behind Closed Doors
- Tennessee Cash 4 Winning Numbers Announced for August 28, 2025
- No Threat Found After Report of Gun at USF
- Kentucky Lottery Results for August 25-30, 2025
- Kyle Whittingham Returns for 21st Season as Utah Head Coach
- Mississippi Players Win $2 Million in Mega Millions, Powerball
- Jon Bon Jovi Teams Up with Stars for New Album Release
- Texas Lottery Commission to be Abolished as TDLR Takes Over
- Virginia’s $348 Million Lottery Winner Remains Anonymous
- UCLA Football Head Coach Previews Upcoming Game against Utah
- Vermont Lottery Results for August 27, 2025
- East Valley Player Wins $1 Million Powerball Jackpot
- Latest Lottery Results Announced for August 30, 2025
- Powerball Jackpot Soars to $815 Million Ahead of Next Drawing
- Texas Lottery Case Returns to District Court Amid Money Laundering Allegations
- Cal’s Freshman QB Faces Road Challenge in Season Opener at Oregon State