Ohio State Buckeyes Face Texas in Season Opener Rematch

Columbus, Ohio – The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to begin their 2025 college football season against the Texas Longhorns this Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. This match marks a highly anticipated rematch following last year’s College Football Playoff semifinal, where Ohio State triumphed with a 28-14 victory.

Head coach Ryan Day‘s team achieved remarkable success last season, capturing the national title. The Buckeyes dominated through the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff, defeating all four opponents by double-digit margins. This year, they have been ranked No. 2 in the coaches’ preseason top 25 poll, earning 20 first-place votes.

Ohio State boasts an impressive roster, featuring standout receiver Jeremiah Smith, who is expected to challenge for the Heisman Trophy after an electrifying freshman campaign. Safety Caleb Downs, considered one of the top defensive players in college football, also made a strong impression during his first year in Columbus.

Despite the excitement, the Buckeyes face significant questions heading into the season. Last year’s starting quarterback, Will Howard, has moved on to the NFL, and Julian Sayin is currently leading the race for the starting spot. However, he will have competition from Lincoln Kienholz, making the upcoming weeks critical for their development.

Defensively, Ohio State has brought in Matt Patricia, former Lions head coach, as their new defensive coordinator. His influence will be vital as the Buckeyes look to maintain their strong defensive identity.

Fans eager to follow the action can listen to Ohio State football on WBNS-FM (97.1 FM) and WBNS 1460 AM, the flagship station for the Buckeyes. Longtime announcer Paul Keels, known as the Voice of the Buckeyes since 1998, will return alongside former All-American Jim Lachey and sideline reporter Matt Andrews.

As the excitement builds for the new season, Ohio State aims to defend their title while taking down a Texas team eager for revenge after last year’s playoff defeat.