Ohio State Buckeyes Ready for Grambling State After Surprise Win

Columbus, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes are gearing up for their second game of the season against the Grambling State Tigers this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. after a stunning victory over the No. 1 Texas Longhorns last week.

In a closely contested game, Ohio State defeated Texas 14-7, marking a strong start to their national championship campaign. The performance by first-time starting quarterback Julian Sayin was particularly noteworthy. He showed poise despite facing a tough defense.

Following this hard-fought win, Coach Ryan Day emphasized the importance of improving areas that were lacking against Texas. The Buckeyes felt they had more to offer and planned to take advantage of the matchup against Grambling State to refine their skills.

Ohio State has a rich history of facing FCS schools, having only played four such games in the last 87 years, including this week’s matchup. Historically, the Buckeyes have dominated these encounters, and they hope to maintain that trend.

This game is a prime opportunity for the Buckeyes to get their offense rolling smoothly. Sayin will likely have more time to connect with star receiver Jeremiah Smith and other targets. Historically, Ohio State boasts a 7-0 record against Top 10 teams, and they are looking to build on that momentum with another strong showing.

The game against Grambling State will also be a significant occasion for Ohio State as they prepare for a tough Big Ten schedule following this weekend. They will be under the spotlight on the Big Ten Network at 3:30 p.m., also available via FOX Sports App and Foxsports.com for those wanting to stream the action.

As the Buckeyes face the Tigers, anticipation is building for an increased scoring game, allowing them to practice before facing more elite opponents in coming weeks.