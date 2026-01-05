Ohio State’s Caleb Downs Shines in 2026 NFL Draft Spotlight

ARLINGTON, Texas — Caleb Downs, a safety for the Ohio State Buckeyes, is emerging as a strong contender for the top prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. As Ohio State aims to repeat as national champions, Downs is recognized as a pivotal player in their pursuit.

Downs, who transferred to Columbus from Alabama after the 2023 season, has showcased his exceptional football intelligence. Known for his sharp pre-snap diagnosis, he is adept at anticipating opponents’ plays. His quick reactions add depth to Ohio State’s defense, allowing defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to strategize effectively.

Under Patricia’s guidance, Downs has been exposed to advanced defensive sets that many college teams cannot implement. This experience could give him an edge at the NFL level. However, a potential weakness lies in Downs’ man coverage skills. With limited snaps in the slot, questions about his speed against agile receivers have surfaced.

In the Cotton Bowl, Downs faced a new challenge against Miami’s potent offense. Despite the Buckeyes’ 24-14 loss, he recorded eight tackles and forced two fumbles, ending the game with an impressive Pro Football Focus grade of 80.5, among the highest on his team.

Head coach Ryan Day praised Downs’ contributions both on and off the field, stating, “What Caleb Downs has done for Ohio State is tremendous. He played his tail off tonight, and nobody hurts more than he does about this loss.” Downs concluded his career at Ohio State with a solid performance, further solidifying his status as a first-round draft prospect.

As his college career wraps up, Downs is leaving a lasting impact on the Ohio State program, and many eyes will be on him as the NFL Draft approaches.