Ohio State’s Carnell Tate Connects with Grieving Young Fan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Carnell Tate, Ohio State‘s standout receiver, surprised a young fan during a difficult time. Thirteen-year-old Treyvon Brown looked up to Tate not only for his football skills but for their shared experience of loss.

On November 2, 2025, Treyvon’s mother, Shakeilah White, was tragically shot and killed in northeast Columbus. “She was really nice. Everyone liked her,” Treyvon said, reflecting on her before Tearfully recalling that his favorite football player had a similar tragedy.

Tate, whose mother was killed two years ago in Chicago, has inspired Treyvon. “It really helps me get over the grief because he got over it and is still a good football player,” Treyvon shared. This connection drove Treyvon to attend his first Ohio State game against UCLA, despite the emotional weight just one day after his mother’s funeral.

Before the UCLA game, Treyvon bought a Tate jersey to honor his hero. Sadly, Tate did not play due to an injury, but he arranged a special meeting for Treyvon at the Woody Hayes Center. Tate autographed the young fan’s jersey and posed for photos.

During their meeting, Tate comforted Treyvon, saying, “There’s not going to be a day where you don’t think about her. And it’s OK to accept those feelings. You gotta stay strong for her. She always wanted the best for you. Continue to make her proud.”

For young fans like Treyvon, athletes like Tate represent resilience and hope, showing that even in the face of personal tragedy, one can achieve greatness and inspire others.