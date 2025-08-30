Ohio State Coaches Face High Stakes as Rivalry with Texas Begins

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State enters the 2025 college football season with renewed hope and a set of crucial objectives, including ending a four-game losing streak against arch-rival Michigan. Head coach Ryan Day begins his seventh season focused not only on returning to the top of the Big Ten but also on establishing a coaching legacy.

The Buckeyes face Texas in a highly anticipated matchup on Saturday at Ohio Stadium as both teams look to assert their dominance this season. Day has accomplished significant milestones as Ohio State’s head coach, including securing a national championship. Now, he aims to rebuild the coaching staff, emphasizing a culture of success and mentorship.

Brian Hartline, a former Buckeye wide receiver, returns as the offensive coordinator after nearly a decade of learning under Day. Hartline expressed excitement about the opportunity. “Everything I do and operate is in resemblance of him,” he stated, referring to his mentor. “(Day’s) offensive mind, I don’t know if anybody can catch up to him.”

Hartline’s journey began in 2017 when he joined Ohio State as an offensive quality control assistant shortly after his NFL career. Initially uncertain about becoming a coach, he was persuaded by his brother to assist the team. “I had no idea I wanted to be a coach,” Hartline said.

Day brought Hartline on as receivers coach when he became head coach in 2019, and together they reshaped the Ohio State offense into one of the most effective units in college football. Their synergy has drawn talent to OSU, attracting elite quarterbacks and creating a wide receiver pipeline.

Hartline has expanded his knowledge base with the addition of new coaches, including Locklyn and Bowen, who took on running backs and offensive line responsibilities respectively this season. “When it gets really hard, what do you have to lean on? We’ve got shared experiences,” said Hartline.

Despite being relatively inexperienced in play-calling, Hartline has proven capable of leading a talented staff, as shown in their preparations for the season opener against Texas. The coaching unit, featuring veterans like tight ends coach Bailey, has developed strong bonds over the years, enhancing their collaboration and communication.

Day emphasized the importance of creating opportunities for his coaches to succeed. With the stage set for the opening game against Texas, the Buckeyes are focused on showcasing their growth. “We’re working our tails off,” Hartline mentioned. “I feel like we’re really well prepared.”

The stakes for both teams are high, with implications for the College Football Playoff looming. As the Buckeyes look to begin the season on a strong note, Day and his revamped coaching staff are ready to prove themselves in a challenging environment against a formidable opponent.