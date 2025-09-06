News
Ohio Declares Sept. 6, 2025, ‘Marty Brennaman Day’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The State of Ohio has declared Sept. 6, 2025, as “Marty Brennaman Day” to honor the legendary Cincinnati Reds radio broadcaster. Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jim Tressel announced this proclamation to celebrate Brennaman’s impressive career.
Brennaman began his broadcasting journey in 1970 and joined the Reds’ team in 1974. Over the years, he called three Reds World Series, two no-hitters including Tim Browning’s perfect game, and celebrated Pete Rose’s record-breaking hit.
“It was Marty’s voice that graphically described for us some of the greatest moments in Reds history, and it was Marty’s voice that, for five decades, kept me company many a night as I have traveled Ohio,” DeWine said in a statement. “I am pleased to honor him and his outstanding career with this proclamation and to say ‘and this one belongs to…Marty!’”
In addition to his work with the Reds, Brennaman has received the Ford C. Frick Award from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2021. The honorary day will be celebrated before the Reds’ matchup against the New York Mets.
