Ohio Doctor Charged After Threatening Congressman in Road Rage Incident

Rocky River, Ohio – Feras Hamdan, a 36-year-old doctor from Ohio, turned himself in to police on Friday after allegedly threatening U.S. Congressman Max Miller during a road rage incident. The confrontation took place on Interstate 90, prompting an investigation by local and federal authorities.

According to the Rocky River Police Department, Hamdan honked his horn aggressively and forced Miller off the road while making threatening gestures. In a video posted on social media, Miller described the confrontation, claiming Hamdan showed him a Palestinian flag and shouted, “death to Israel,” expressing intentions to harm Miller and his family.

Miller, a Republican representing Ohio’s 7th District, reported the incident to police, which led them to issue a warrant for Hamdan’s arrest. He subsequently surrendered voluntarily. The congressman was with his wife and two-year-old son at the time of the incident.

During a court appearance, Hamdan pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated menacing and ethnic intimidation. His bond was set at $500,000, and he was ordered to surrender his passport. Hamdan is scheduled to return to court on July 8.

In a statement, Miller condemned the actions directed toward him, labeling them as expressions of “blatant antisemitic violence.” He emphasized his commitment to not hiding from threats, highlighting the urgency of addressing rising political tensions.

The event has raised alarms over political violence in the nation, particularly in light of recent attacks on politicians, including a tragic incident involving two Democratic state legislators in Minnesota. In that case, Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed, stirring concerns about the safety of elected representatives.

As investigations continue, police are exploring the possibility of additional federal charges against Hamdan depending on the evidence collected. The case has sparked discussions about political discourse and public safety as lawmakers call for heightened protections amidst escalating threats.