Ohio State Dominates Grambling State in 70-0 Blowout Win

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes showcased their dominance in college football with a commanding 70-0 victory over the Grambling State Tigers Saturday at Ohio Stadium. This game marked Ohio State’s first contest as the top-ranked team in the AP Top 25 since 2015, and the Buckeyes did not disappoint.

Ohio State (2-0) scored 35 points in each half, amassing a staggering 651 total yards, with 377 yards coming from the passing game. Quarterback Julian Sayin had an impressive performance, completing 18 of 19 passes for 306 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half.

“We talked about being more explosive and playing with tempo. That was good,” said Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. “Julian really had some accurate throws, the ball came out on time, and the spacing, timing, and protection was good.”

Sayin’s standout performance included five completions of at least 40 yards. Receiver Jeremiah Smith made significant contributions with five catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Bo Jackson led the ground game with 108 rushing yards on nine carries, scoring one touchdown.

Grambling State (1-1) found it challenging to gain any traction against the Buckeye defense. The Tigers’ best chance came in the first quarter during a 12-play drive that ultimately stalled at the Ohio State 19-yard line, resulting in a missed field goal.

“Some people thought we were going to walk in here and go toe-to-toe with them. Not with 63 scholarships,” said Grambling coach Mickey Joseph. “Ohio State has a $35 million roster, and we just don’t.”

The game was notable for several records, including Sayin’s string of consecutive completions. He broke a previous record by completing 15 straight passes to start the game.

The Buckeyes will look to build on this momentum as they prepare to host Ohio University next Saturday at 7 p.m.