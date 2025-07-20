Ohio State Fair Introduces Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Deviled Eggs

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Poultry Association (OPA) has announced the featured deviled egg flavor for the 2025 Ohio State Fair: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. This unique flavor will debut on Wednesday, July 23, at the Taste of Ohio Pavilion & Beer Garden.

Alongside the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Deviled Eggs, OPA will present more than a dozen other deviled egg flavors, including popular choices and newly introduced items, all available at the Devilishly Good Food Stand. “This year has been challenging for Ohio’s egg, chicken, and turkey farmers, but they have remained resilient and committed to recover from the impacts of bird flu,” said Jim Chakeres, OPA executive vice president. “We are excited to celebrate the value and nutrition of eggs at the fair and inspire creativity in cooking with them.”

The Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Deviled Egg is designed to be both an appetizer and a dessert, combining nostalgia and indulgence. Five additional new flavors will also debut this year: Hot Honey Everything, Sriracha Peach, Columbus Pizza, Spicy Crunchy, and Cranberry Feta.

The OPA will operate two food booths during the fair: the Egg, Chicken, and Turkey food stand, which will feature a new Chipotle Ranch Chicken Wrap among its offerings, and the Devilishly Good stand, where fairgoers can purchase deviled egg flights.

Additionally, OPA will host culinary competitions highlighting Ohio-raised poultry products. Professional and amateur chefs will compete in events on Saturday, July 26, showcasing their creativity in egg-based recipes.

With Ohio being one of the largest egg-producing states, the fair aims to highlight the state’s agricultural strengths. Ohio produces about 11 billion eggs yearly and ranks eighth in turkey production.