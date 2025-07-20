News
Ohio State Fair Introduces Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Deviled Eggs
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Poultry Association (OPA) has announced the featured deviled egg flavor for the 2025 Ohio State Fair: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. This unique flavor will debut on Wednesday, July 23, at the Taste of Ohio Pavilion & Beer Garden.
Alongside the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Deviled Eggs, OPA will present more than a dozen other deviled egg flavors, including popular choices and newly introduced items, all available at the Devilishly Good Food Stand. “This year has been challenging for Ohio’s egg, chicken, and turkey farmers, but they have remained resilient and committed to recover from the impacts of bird flu,” said Jim Chakeres, OPA executive vice president. “We are excited to celebrate the value and nutrition of eggs at the fair and inspire creativity in cooking with them.”
The Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Deviled Egg is designed to be both an appetizer and a dessert, combining nostalgia and indulgence. Five additional new flavors will also debut this year: Hot Honey Everything, Sriracha Peach, Columbus Pizza, Spicy Crunchy, and Cranberry Feta.
The OPA will operate two food booths during the fair: the Egg, Chicken, and Turkey food stand, which will feature a new Chipotle Ranch Chicken Wrap among its offerings, and the Devilishly Good stand, where fairgoers can purchase deviled egg flights.
Additionally, OPA will host culinary competitions highlighting Ohio-raised poultry products. Professional and amateur chefs will compete in events on Saturday, July 26, showcasing their creativity in egg-based recipes.
With Ohio being one of the largest egg-producing states, the fair aims to highlight the state’s agricultural strengths. Ohio produces about 11 billion eggs yearly and ranks eighth in turkey production.
Recent Posts
- Ohio State Fair Introduces Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Deviled Eggs
- Poppi Agrees to $8.9 Million Settlement Over Health Claims
- Judo Coach Blames JetBlue for Permanent Eye Injury From Hot Coffee Spill
- Alison Sweeney Embraces Life Away from Hollywood in Exclusive Interview
- Lois Boisson Reaches First WTA Final in Hamburg
- UN Report Accuses Rwanda of Supporting Rebel Group in DRC Conflict
- Jess Carter Resigns from Social Media Amid Racial Abuse Accusations
- Rory McIlroy Shines, But Scottie Scheffler Leads British Open at Portrush
- Scottie Scheffler Leads at 2025 Open Championship Final Round
- Shark Week 2025: New Shows and Streaming Details Revealed
- Scheffler Leads as Rose Struggles with Shanks at The Open
- Brandon Straka Discusses Late Night Show Cancellations on Fox News
- ASEAN U-23 Cup Set to Start in Indonesia This July
- Rising Greens Fees at Royal Portrush Ahead of 2025 Open Championship
- Loïs Boisson Reaches First WTA Final in Hamburg
- Hints and Answers for NYT ‘Connections’ Puzzle on July 20, 2025
- Ohio Man Arrested After Road Rage Incident Escalates
- Manchester City Signs Teen Midfielder Sverre Nypan for £12.5 Million
- Sparks Law Firm Introduces Enhanced Criminal Defense Services in Tarrant County
- Connections Game Excites Players with Daily Challenges