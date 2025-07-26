Ohio State Fair Offers Concerts and Family Fun from July 23 to August 3

Columbus, Ohio – The much-anticipated Ohio State Fair returns this summer, running from July 23 to August 3 at the Ohio Expo Center. With a mix of paid concerts and free performances, attendees can enjoy a variety of musical styles.

The concert series will start on July 23 with a family-friendly act performing G-rated pop hits at 6:30 p.m. The fair continues with rock icons Foreigner, featuring lead singer Kelly Hansen, taking the stage on July 24 at 7 p.m. This marks Foreigner’s second appearance at the fair.

Popular 1980s band Morris Day and The Time will bring their unique sound to the fair on July 26. They will perform at 7 p.m., accompanied by special guest Con Funk Shun. Morris Day is known for hits like “Jungle Love” and is a favorite among fans of the Prince era.

Another highlight of the concert series includes rapper T-Pain, who will perform at 7 p.m. on July 30. Known for his electronic-style vocals, T-Pain will be joined by DJ Montay for this performance.

Country music star Trace Adkins will also make an appearance on August 2 at 7 p.m. Special guest Alex Miller will kick off the night, celebrating the anniversary of Adkins’ hit “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk.”

Along with paid concerts, the fair will feature over 20 free performances from local artists across three stages throughout its duration. The Ohio Lottery Gazebo Stage and the Natural Resources Park Amphitheater will host daily shows, providing plenty of entertainment.

For families planning to attend, children under 2 years can enter the paid concerts for free if they sit on an adult’s lap. Additionally, all concert tickets purchased in advance include fair admission.

The fair is implementing safety measures for minors, requiring those under 18 to be accompanied by a responsible adult after 6 p.m.

The midway will operate daily and includes various rides and games, with hours extending from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on select days. A sensory-friendly experience will also be available on July 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with rides running without lights or sounds.

For more information about the Ohio State Fair’s entertainment and activities, visit their official website. The fair expects to attract over a million visitors this year, making it a significant highlight of the summer in Columbus.