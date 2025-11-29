News
Ohio State Fans Can Hear Woody Hayes’ Pregame Speech by Phone
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football fans can still connect with legendary coach Woody Hayes, even more than three decades after his death. By dialing his old home phone number, they can hear a passionate pregame speech believed to be from a game against Michigan.
The phone number, 614-488-1910, was once listed in the Columbus phone book and remains active today. Ryan Vesler, founder of the vintage clothing brand Homage, has worked to preserve the number as a tribute to Hayes’ enduring legacy as a coach.
Woody Hayes, who coached the Buckeyes from 1951 to 1978, won five national championships and turned the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry into one of the most heated in college football. Known for his passionate demeanor, Hayes’ speeches inspired many players and fans alike.
In the recording, which lasts roughly one minute, Hayes poignantly states that the game will “boil down to three things,” underscoring his fundamental approach to football. His charisma and motivational style made him a fixture in college sports history.
Despite his controversial departure from coaching, Hayes left behind a significant legacy that continues to resonate with Buckeye supporters. Through a simple phone call, fans can now relive a piece of that history during rivalry week.
