Sports
Ohio State Football Dominates Rutgers, Players Shine in Grading
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State’s football team showcased a strong performance against Rutgers, winning decisively 42-9 on November 25, 2025. This victory clinches their spot in the Big Ten Championship Game. Following the game, Pro Football Focus (PFF) released player performance grades, highlighting key contributions from several Buckeyes.
Defensive end Caden Curry led the evaluations with the highest rating of any defensive end in the nation for Week 13, earning an impressive score of 92.8. His performance also included leading the Big Ten in pass rushing with a score of 91.7. Remarkably, this marks the third time Curry has received top honors this season.
Cornerback Davison Igbinosun also made significant headlines, achieving an overall defensive grade of 90.6. This places him as the highest-rated cornerback in the Big Ten for the week and marks his first appearance in the top three for Ohio State, breaking a trend wherein cornerbacks had not been featured since the season’s earlier weeks.
Jelani Thurman, a tight end, made his second entry into the top three with a score of 90.6, ranking him as the highest-rated receiving tight end in the nation for Week 13. His performance included an impressive run-blocking score of 80.9, the best among tight ends in the Big Ten.
Additionally, quarterback Julian Sayin continues to lead the position this season with an overall grade of 93.3, reflecting consistent capability throughout Ohio State’s games this year.
Curry, Igbinosun, and Thurman’s excellent contributions against Rutgers underscore Ohio State’s strength as they advance through the season, emphasizing the elite talent present on both offense and defense.
Recent Posts
- UConn Freshman Mullins Returns After Injury, Sparks Team Victory
- Mikal Bridges Shines in Knicks’ Defensive Win Over Raptors
- Washington Capitals Eye Victory Against Kings in Los Angeles
- Timberwolves Dominate Fourth Quarter, Defeat Spurs 125-112
- Michigan Tops First NCAA NET Rankings of 2025-26 Season
- Bill Murray to Perform at Christmas in Nashville Special
- Celtics’ Walsh Shines Despite New Nickname After Win Over Cavaliers
- Luka Doncic Stars Amid Heated Encounter with Rookie Jeremiah Fears
- Carter Hart Set for NHL Return with Golden Knights Against Blackhawks
- Zach Edey Shines in Grizzlies’ Win Over Kings
- Warriors Face Thunder Without Key Players in Injury Report
- Study Links Early Smartphone Use to Mental Health Issues in Kids
- Carolina-Kentucky Clash: A Must-Win for Endangered Legacies
- Trump Struggles to Stay Awake During Cabinet Meeting
- Karl-Anthony Towns Reaffirms Commitment to Knicks Amid Contract Talks
- CMA Country Christmas 2025 Set to Bring Holiday Cheer on ABC
- Ticketmaster Caps Resale Prices After Olivia Dean’s Criticism
- Celtics Host Knicks in Key NBA Showdown Tonight
- Immanuel Quickley Thrives in Toronto After Knicks Trade
- McLaurin Returns as Commanders Prepare for Hard Knocks