Ohio State Football Dominates Rutgers, Players Shine in Grading

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State’s football team showcased a strong performance against Rutgers, winning decisively 42-9 on November 25, 2025. This victory clinches their spot in the Big Ten Championship Game. Following the game, Pro Football Focus (PFF) released player performance grades, highlighting key contributions from several Buckeyes.

Defensive end Caden Curry led the evaluations with the highest rating of any defensive end in the nation for Week 13, earning an impressive score of 92.8. His performance also included leading the Big Ten in pass rushing with a score of 91.7. Remarkably, this marks the third time Curry has received top honors this season.

Cornerback Davison Igbinosun also made significant headlines, achieving an overall defensive grade of 90.6. This places him as the highest-rated cornerback in the Big Ten for the week and marks his first appearance in the top three for Ohio State, breaking a trend wherein cornerbacks had not been featured since the season’s earlier weeks.

Jelani Thurman, a tight end, made his second entry into the top three with a score of 90.6, ranking him as the highest-rated receiving tight end in the nation for Week 13. His performance included an impressive run-blocking score of 80.9, the best among tight ends in the Big Ten.

Additionally, quarterback Julian Sayin continues to lead the position this season with an overall grade of 93.3, reflecting consistent capability throughout Ohio State’s games this year.

Curry, Igbinosun, and Thurman’s excellent contributions against Rutgers underscore Ohio State’s strength as they advance through the season, emphasizing the elite talent present on both offense and defense.