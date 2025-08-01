Ohio State Football Faces Key Injury on First Day of Preseason Camp

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University kicked off its preseason football camp on July 31, 2025, but the excitement quickly turned to concern when starting defensive tackle Eddrick Houston suffered a lower-leg injury during practice. Houston was helped off the field without putting weight on his leg, raising alarms about the impact on the Buckeyes’ defensive line.

Coach Ryan Day did not provide specific details regarding the injury but acknowledged its potential impact. ‘Losing Houston for any time would be detrimental to our defensive line depth,’ Day said. The Buckeyes are already dealing with a thin roster after all four starters were drafted into the NFL.

Houston, a five-star recruit from the Class of 2024, was expected to play a significant role this season after transitioning from defensive end to tackle last year. His absence could lead to more responsibilities for backups Jason Moore, Tywone Malone, and Will Smith Jr., all of whom bring limited experience to the rotation.

Ohio State returns to the practice field on July 31, with hopes of providing clarity on Houston’s status. Day noted the need for the team to address issues proactively, especially with a challenging opener against Texas set for August 30.

Despite the injury setback, several players made strong impressions during the practice. Defensive end Beau Atkinson, a transfer from North Carolina, showcased his ability by batting down passes and making big plays in the backfield. Day commented on Atkinson’s determination, saying, ‘He wants to prove himself, and he’s had that mindset coming in.’

In the battle for the starting quarterback position, Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz each had ups and downs during practice. Day remains noncommittal about naming a starter but emphasized that command of the offense will be crucial for whoever gets the nod. ‘You want everybody in the huddle to believe in you,’ he said.

The receiving corps, featuring Carnell Tate and Mylan Graham, also showed potential, despite some early drops. The promise of the group has heightened expectations as camp progresses.

Overall, while the injury to Houston raises concerns, the first day of camp revealed several potential stars and a team poised to face challenges head-on as they aim for another successful season.