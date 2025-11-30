Ohio State Football Fans Invited to Submit Questions for Podcast

Columbus, Ohio – Ohio State football enthusiasts have a new opportunity to engage with their favorite players in a unique way. As part of the popular podcast ‘Eleven Warriors Fan Question of the Week,’ listeners can now submit their own questions for hosts Caleb and Josh Downs.

Caleb Downs, a safety for the Buckeyes, and his brother Josh, a wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts, are inviting fans to share questions about football, life, and their locker-room experiences. This initiative allows for a closer connection between the players and the passionate Ohio State community.

This week, fan interaction has been strong, with many participants eager to hear insights from the Downs brothers. Listeners are encouraged to drop their best questions in the comments section on the forum. Topics can range from football strategies to personal stories and leadership lessons.

“We love hearing what the fans want to know. It’s a great way to connect and share our experiences,” Caleb said in a recent episode. The podcast links players’ experiences on and off the field, making it relatable for fans.

Listeners are invited to join the discussion and keep the spirit of Ohio State football alive as they prepare for the upcoming season and fierce competition. Don’t miss your chance to ask a question!