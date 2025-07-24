Ohio State Gears Up for Title Defense at Big Ten Media Days

LAS VEGAS — Ohio State football’s head coach Ryan Day and his players are focused on their upcoming season, despite being reminded of their recent national championship success. Speaking at Big Ten Media Days at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Day addressed the challenges ahead while standing near the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy, a symbol of their triumph from the 2024 season.

As the Buckeyes prepare to defend their title, they are aware of the need to build a new identity. Linebacker Sonny Styles emphasized, “Everybody in the building has made it a point to tuck that stuff away. The foundation we had last year isn’t going to work this year.” This acknowledgment of change reflects their commitment to a fresh approach for the new season.

Last year, the Buckeyes gained attention for their name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals, with reports citing they spent $20 million on contracts. Critics have labeled the team due to their high spending in the NIL era, especially after their loss to Michigan last season. However, Day insists that team dynamics and returning players have shaped their success. “It was about a bunch of guys who decided to come back… that’s the same thing with this season,” he said.

The Buckeyes face a significant roster transition, with fourteen players selected in the NFL Draft and coaching changes, including the loss of offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. New quarterback Julian Sayin, a transfer from Alabama, and multiple new starters on defense will help shape the team’s performance.

Yet, optimism remains high, with athletic director Ross Bjork noting the hunger among players to prove themselves. Ohio State holds the third-best odds to win the national championship and is a favorite to win the Big Ten. With 89% of their roster classified as blue-chip recruits, consistency in recruiting remains a key factor in their strategy.

The season kicks off with a highly anticipated matchup against Texas on Aug. 30. Players like receiver Jeremiah Smith are motivated, expressing that last year’s championship was more of a collective achievement for seniors. “This year is definitely gonna be for me and the other guys,” Smith stated, highlighting the desire to establish their legacy.

Despite their success, the rivalry with Michigan looms large. Smith articulated the ongoing drive to beat Michigan, one of their key goals for the season along with winning the Big Ten and securing another national title. As Day put it simply when asked about defeating Michigan, “Score more points than them.”

As the Buckeyes enter the preseason camp next week, they aim to finalize the starting lineup and develop plans for the running back position. With Matt Patricia taking over as the new defensive coordinator, continuity remains a priority on defense, aiming to maintain the effectiveness of last season’s top-ranking defensive strategy.

Ryan Day’s reflections reveal a focus on the future: “This team is new, looking to carve out its identity. We’re excited to see what this team looks like.” The hype around Ohio State continues as they prepare for the upcoming challenges of the 2025 season.