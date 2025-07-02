Ohio Governor Issues 67 Vetoes on New Budget Bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Late Monday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a $60 billion operating budget but issued 67 line-item vetoes affecting various provisions.

The vetoes cover a wide range of issues, from limitations on sugary drink purchases with food assistance benefits to school funding proposals and access to library materials on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Among the vetoed provisions, one would have reduced funding for homeless shelters that support social gender transition. Another would have mandated public libraries to limit access to materials relating to sexual orientation for patrons under 18. These vetoes represent the highest number issued by DeWine since he took office in 2019, surpassing his previous record of 44 in 2023.

During a press conference on Tuesday, DeWine elaborated on his vetoes. He mentioned a directive for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to seek a federal waiver that would stop SNAP benefits from covering sugar-sweetened beverages. However, he vetoed specific language that could complicate the waiver process.

“I support not using SNAP to purchase these beverages. However, the budget language would have brought an extra layer of complexity that could delay the approval,” said DeWine.

The governor also vetoed measures affecting Medicaid for young children. He emphasized the need for continuous healthcare coverage, stating, “We know children who receive consistent primary care are able to have the best start in life.”

In addition to vetoing numerous education-related provisions, DeWine cut funding for an initiative that would have reimbursed local governments for emergency response services, citing potential job losses for law enforcement at state parks.

He expressed need for a broader view of state funding in relation to local park services, saying, “We must take a more holistic approach to this issue.”

Governor DeWine also vetoed measures related to property tax reform, stating that implementing the changes all at once could create significant problems for local schools.

“None of them guaranteed what we would end up with,” DeWine said regarding the proposed property tax changes. He announced plans to convene a working group to tackle the issue of property tax relief.

The governor’s actions have sparked reactions from lawmakers, with some expressing disappointment over his vetoes. State Rep. David Thomas stated that response would be necessary, particularly regarding property tax relief reforms. “We have to do these types of reforms — and more — to protect and save our taxpayers,” he said.