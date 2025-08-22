Sports
Ohio High School Football Season Kicks Off with Jackson vs. Chardon
JACKSON TWP., Ohio — The Ohio high school football season opened Friday night with a match between the Jackson Polar Bears and the Chardon Hilltoppers at Robert Fife Stadium. Kickoff was at 7 p.m.
Jackson, coming off an 8-4 season that ended in the second round of the OHSAA Division I playoffs, faced Chardon, which ended its 2024 season with an 8-3 record in Division III playoffs.
This year, Jackson started its game without its starting quarterback, Lucas Ecrement, who is sidelined due to a practice injury. Junior Carter Muhleman took the reins as the starter for the Polar Bears.
In 2024, Jackson had a remarkable season, sharing the league title with a 5-1 record. The team graduated 41 seniors but returns 17 letterwinners, including Ecrement, who is a four-year varsity player.
The Hilltoppers’ previous season ended after a victory against 7-4 Tallmadge in the first round of the Division III playoffs. However, their playoff run concluded with a narrow loss to CVCA, a team that ended the season 10-3.
Fans can follow live scoring updates and highlights from Jackson and Chardon throughout the night on social media accounts. The Canton Repository sports department is also available via email for more information on local sports.
