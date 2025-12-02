News
Ohio Homeowners’ Liability for Snow and Ice Explained
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As winter progresses, homeowners in Ohio face the annual chore of shoveling snow. With the season’s snow and cold temperatures, many are wondering about their responsibilities regarding snow and ice accumulation on sidewalks.
Legal experts clarify that Ohio property owners are generally not liable for injuries resulting from snow and ice on public sidewalks. However, local ordinances may require property owners to clear these surfaces.
Sarah Cole, a legal expert and the Michael E. Moritz chair in Alternative Dispute Resolution at The Ohio State University, noted, “This is such a great question and a perennial one here in the state of Ohio, where snow and ice are obviously very common.” She emphasized that homeowners have no duty to remove natural accumulations of snow and ice.
The presence of snow and ice is considered an open and obvious danger. According to Cole, the Ohio Supreme Court has consistently ruled that landowners, including business owners, are not responsible for clearing sidewalks.
“In terms of tort law, or personal injury law, there isn’t a responsibility to that landowner, as long as you haven’t made that natural accumulation more dangerous through your own behavior,” Cole explained. For example, if a homeowner’s leaky drain causes significant ice buildup on the walkway, that could change liability.
Local regulations differ, and residents should be aware of the specific rules in their area. In Columbus, the city code mandates that both homeowners and business owners must clear sidewalks. Similarly, in Delaware, there’s an ordinance that prohibits property owners from allowing snow and ice to accumulate “to the annoyance of the public.”
