Ohio State Hosts Ohio in In-State Showdown on Sept. 13

Columbus, Ohio – No. 1 Ohio State will face Ohio in a nonconference college football matchup on Saturday, September 13, at 7 p.m. ET. This game marks just the seventh meeting between the two programs, with Ohio State leading the all-time series 6-0. The Buckeyes are favored to win, but Coach Ryan Day warns that Ohio could be a more challenging opponent than expected.

Ohio State opened the season with an impressive victory over then-No. 1 Texas and followed it up with a dominating 70-0 win against Grambling State. However, Coach Day recognizes Ohio’s capabilities, stating, “They’re well-coached. I think their guys play really hard. They understand how to layer in all three phases.”

Ohio, despite being a lower-tier program, has demonstrated strength this season, having lost narrowly to Rutgers 34-31 and defeating West Virginia 17-10. Quarterback Parker Navarro has been a standout, throwing for at least 239 yards in each game and also leading the team in rushing.

With receiver Chase Hendricks topping 100 yards in both of Ohio’s games, the Buckeyes’ defense will need to be vigilant. In addition, former Ohio player Will Kacmarek, who now plays for Ohio State, adds a personal edge to the matchup, contributing 55 yards and a touchdown this season.

Ohio State has a history of dominance over schools in the Mid-American Conference (MAC), holding an impressive 38-1 record against them. The Buckeyes have not lost to an in-state team at home since Ohio Stadium opened, a streak they will look to maintain.

Fans wishing to watch the game can stream it live on Peacock as it will not be broadcast on traditional television. As of the latest odds, Ohio State is a 31.5-point favorite heading into Saturday’s contest.