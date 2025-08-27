Sports
Ohio State Hosts Texas in College Football Showdown
COLUMBUS, Ohio — College football fans are gearing up for an exciting Week 1 beginning with a high-profile matchup between the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes and the preseason No. 1 Texas Longhorns on Saturday, August 30, 2025.
Ranked No. 3, Ohio State enters the game as a favorite at home, albeit by less than a field goal. This indicates a tight competition between the two powerhouse programs. Quarterback Arch Manning, the Heisman Trophy favorite, will face a significant challenge in his first road start, following two home appearances last season.
Ohio State’s championship-winning team from the previous year has undergone changes, losing 14 drafted players, including starting quarterback Will Howard. Julian Sayin takes over as the new starter, aided by standout wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.
The Week 1 college football slate kicks off on Thursday, featuring 17 games. Notable matchups include No. 25 Boise State traveling to South Florida, and Nebraska facing Cincinnati at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, with both the Broncos and Huskers favored by around a touchdown.
On Friday night, 11 more games are on the schedule. Auburn is a slight favorite over Baylor, while Georgia Tech is favored in a game against Colorado.
Saturday’s highlight includes No. 8 Alabama visiting Florida State, as the Texas-Ohio State game progresses. Florida State looks to rebound from a disappointing 2-10 season, but Alabama enters as the favorite by two touchdowns.
The primetime matchup features No. 9 LSU at No. 4 Clemson, both teams returning experienced quarterbacks. Clemson is narrowly favored at home.
The college football action continues into Sunday and Monday, with Virginia Tech facing No. 13 South Carolina and a historic rivalry matchup between No. 6 Notre Dame and No. 10 Miami. The Fighting Irish come in favored by a few points in what is expected to be a highly competitive game.
Lastly, Monday night’s game sees TCU visiting North Carolina for Bill Belichick’s debut as head coach of the Tar Heels. While neither team is ranked, curiosity surrounding Belichick’s new role is expected to draw a large audience, with TCU favored on the road.
Recent Posts
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown
- Shane Gillis Adds Third Show at Madison Square Garden in 2026
- Coleman Wong Makes History at US Open for Hong Kong Tennis
- Kings Island to Revive Phantom Theater with New Upgrades
- Ariana Grande Announces 2026 ‘Eternal Sunshine Tour’ Across North America and UK
- Top HBCU Football Prospects to Watch in 2026
- Cold Case Arrest in Philadelphia Mob-Style Murder After 26 Years
- American Water Appoints New Independent Director to Board
- JCPenney to Close Westminster Mall Location by November
- Toncoin Price Rises After Robinhood Listing Announcement
- Water Main Break Disrupts Traffic in Northwest Oklahoma City
- Massive Job Fair Set for Thursday in Sunrise
- CoreWeave Stock Boosted by Positive Analyst Ratings Amid AI Growth
- Mega Hawlucha Set to Debut in Upcoming Pokémon Legends Game
- Macon Blair’s The Toxic Avenger Takes a Modern Spin on a Cult Classic