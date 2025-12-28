Ohio State Hosts UCLA in Highly Anticipated Women’s Basketball Showdown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The No. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes will host the No. 4 UCLA Bruins on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET in a highly anticipated women’s basketball matchup at the Schottenstein Center. Both teams enter the game with impressive 11-1 records.

The Buckeyes are riding a nine-game win streak, while the Bruins have secured five consecutive victories. This clash represents an early test for Ohio State as they look to establish themselves against a ranked opponent.

UCLA’s recent success has been anchored by their strong offensive performance, averaging 87.6 points per game and allowing only 55.3 points. The Bruins’ rebounding has also been notable, with an average of 44.7 rebounds per game. In comparison, Ohio State averages 87.3 points and 41.9 rebounds.

Ohio State’s head coach Kevin McGuff emphasized the importance of defending the three-point line and controlling turnovers, an area the Buckeyes have struggled with this season. “They can make you pay if you let them get open shots from the three-point line,” McGuff stated.

UCLA’s Lauren Betts, a notable player returning from last season, poses a challenge for Ohio State. The Bruins will rely on their depth and experience, particularly from Betts and other starters, to seize control of the game.

The game will be broadcast on BTN and is expected to draw a large crowd, with free parking available for fans and Ohio State students gaining free admission with a valid BuckID.

As the game approaches, anticipation builds for both schools, setting the stage for a thrilling contest. Ohio State will need to perform at their best to overcome the Bruins’ talent and experience.